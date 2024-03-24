Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $244.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

