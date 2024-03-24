Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,662 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

