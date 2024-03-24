Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $207.05 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,083,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,068 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 57.0% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $207,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after buying an additional 13,398,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after buying an additional 4,455,197 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,170,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $31.84.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

