Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $93,814,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,040,000 after purchasing an additional 423,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $239.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.93. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $177.87 and a twelve month high of $241.38.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

