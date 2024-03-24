Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 46.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
