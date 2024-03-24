Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $47.84 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,326 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 13.2% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $47,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,670,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,634,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after acquiring an additional 258,827 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 526,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 368,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

