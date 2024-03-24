Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $258.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.38. The company has a market cap of $364.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

