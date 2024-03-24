Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Greenspring Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.