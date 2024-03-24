Greenspring Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $96.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.