Greenspring Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB opened at $107.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.