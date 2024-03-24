Greenspring Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $245.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.91. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $248.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

