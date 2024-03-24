Greenspring Advisors LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $141.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.25. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $143.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

