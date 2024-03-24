Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases 17,100 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 0.3% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.