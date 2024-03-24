Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

