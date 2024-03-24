Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2024

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAIFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

