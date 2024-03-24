Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. Weis Markets accounts for about 0.8% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 86.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 189.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Weis Markets Price Performance

WMK stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

