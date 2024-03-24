Greenspring Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV opened at $110.44 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.4477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.