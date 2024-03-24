Greenspring Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 128.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,898,000.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.62 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46.

