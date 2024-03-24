Greenspring Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Greenspring Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,389 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 176,169 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 740,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 99,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 329,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 63,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 29,232 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

