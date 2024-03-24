Greenspring Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $160.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $161.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

