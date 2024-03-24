Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after buying an additional 999,315 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Barclays upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $124.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.32 and a 200 day moving average of $122.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

