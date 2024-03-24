Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

