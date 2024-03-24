H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives $83.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

In related news, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,089 shares in the company, valued at $693,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,089 shares in the company, valued at $693,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,020,373.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,282.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,357. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.3% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 11.0% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 123.9% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 227,055 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 63,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

