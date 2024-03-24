Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Free Report) by 107.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,223 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.33% of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a subsidiary to provide exposure to a broad range of commodity-related derivative instruments. The objective of the fund is long-term total return.

