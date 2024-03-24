HC Wainwright Comments on Bit Digital, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Bit Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.13 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 4.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 3,163.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 1,490.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,359,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 3,495.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,509 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,138,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 96,733 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,745,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 304,830 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.