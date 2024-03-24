HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.25 target price on the stock.
Vizsla Silver Stock Performance
Shares of VZLA stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $296.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.78. Vizsla Silver has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $1.68.
Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Vizsla Silver will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vizsla Silver
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.
