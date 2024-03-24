HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.25 target price on the stock.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Shares of VZLA stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $296.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.78. Vizsla Silver has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Vizsla Silver will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vizsla Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 11,356,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288,598 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vizsla Silver by 32,792.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,434,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 2,426,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

