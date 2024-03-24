HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

NYSE:VOR opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 621.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 44,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 45,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

