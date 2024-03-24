HC Wainwright Weighs in on Leap Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.58. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

