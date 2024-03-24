Head to Head Analysis: Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) vs. TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) and TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Issuer Direct shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of TSS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Issuer Direct and TSS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct $33.38 million 1.47 $770,000.00 $0.20 64.30 TSS $30.64 million 0.39 -$70,000.00 ($0.08) -6.50

Volatility and Risk

Issuer Direct has higher revenue and earnings than TSS. TSS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Issuer Direct and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct 2.29% 10.90% 5.82% TSS -3.43% -50.72% -3.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Issuer Direct and TSS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Issuer Direct presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.95%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than TSS.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats TSS on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management, and IT procurement and reseller services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

