Head to Head Contrast: Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) vs. VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF – Get Free Report) and VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Silverlake Axis and VTEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silverlake Axis 0 0 0 0 N/A VTEX 0 2 5 0 2.71

VTEX has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential downside of 8.22%. Given VTEX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VTEX is more favorable than Silverlake Axis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silverlake Axis N/A N/A N/A VTEX -6.48% -5.16% -3.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Silverlake Axis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of VTEX shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of VTEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silverlake Axis and VTEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silverlake Axis N/A N/A N/A $0.11 1.22 VTEX $201.52 million 7.84 -$13.69 million ($0.07) -122.57

Silverlake Axis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VTEX. VTEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silverlake Axis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Silverlake Axis

Silverlake Axis Ltd., an investment holding company, provides software solutions and services. It operates through Software Licensing, Software Project Services, Maintenance and Enhancement Services, Sale of Software and Hardware Products, Insurance Ecosystem Transaction and Services, Retail Transactions Processing, and Others segments. The company offers digital economy solutions in banking, retail, government, payment, and logistics industries; software customization and implementation services; round-the-clock software maintenance support and software enhancement services; cloud computing Software-as-a-Service; and Software-as-a-Service subscription, as well as provides software and hardware products. It operates in South East Asia, North East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, and Europe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. Silverlake Axis Ltd. is a subsidiary of Zezz FundQ Pte. Ltd.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

