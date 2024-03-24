Head-To-Head Survey: InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) and UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) and UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of UroGen Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of UroGen Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InMed Pharmaceuticals and UroGen Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A UroGen Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

UroGen Pharma has a consensus price target of $46.67, indicating a potential upside of 196.11%. Given UroGen Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UroGen Pharma is more favorable than InMed Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and UroGen Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals $4.14 million 0.56 -$7.95 million N/A N/A UroGen Pharma $82.71 million 4.47 -$102.24 million ($3.73) -4.23

InMed Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UroGen Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and UroGen Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals -115.76% -54.31% -46.23% UroGen Pharma -123.61% N/A -70.48%

Risk and Volatility

InMed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UroGen Pharma has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UroGen Pharma beats InMed Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry. Its prescription-based products include rare cannabinoids and novel cannabinoid analogs for the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical skin cream, completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. It also develops INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-900 for neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, the company offers IntegraSyn, an integrated biosynthesis-based manufacturing approach, for pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids; and cannabichromene, cannabicitran, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution. The company's lead product candidate is UGN-102 for the treatment of several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and low-grade intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). It is also developing UGN-301 for the treatment of high-grade NMIBC. The company has license agreement with Agenus Inc. to develop, make, use, sell, import, and commercialize products of Agenus for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract via intravesical delivery; strategic research collaboration agreement with MD Anderson focusing on the sequential use of UGN-201 and UGN-301 for the treatment of NMIBC; and licensing and supply agreement with medac Gesellschaft für klinische Spezialpräparate m.b.H. to develop UGN-103 in low-grade intermediate risk NMIBC and UGN-104 in low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

