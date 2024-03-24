Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.64 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 1,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.
About Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026
hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.
Featured Stories
