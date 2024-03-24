Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39). 67,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 82,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).

Hercules Site Services Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of £19.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.50.

Get Hercules Site Services alerts:

Hercules Site Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a GBX 1.12 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Hercules Site Services’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Hercules Site Services’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

About Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering business. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Hire of Suction Excavators, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.