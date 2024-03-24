HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13, reports. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 16.20%.
HireQuest Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $171.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.12.
HireQuest Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.
