HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13, reports. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 16.20%.

HireQuest Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $171.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the first quarter worth $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HireQuest by 38.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HireQuest during the first quarter worth about $205,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HireQuest by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HireQuest during the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HQI

HireQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.