Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 147 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $262.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.73. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.