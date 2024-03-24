Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 209 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total transaction of $2,892,959.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,111,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $1,231.20 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $689.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,238.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,139.28 and a 200 day moving average of $997.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

