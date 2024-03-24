Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Hixon Zuercher LLC decreased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,834,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $1,336,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $21,993,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $316.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.61 and a 200-day moving average of $279.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.42 and a fifty-two week high of $319.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.56.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

