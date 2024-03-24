Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $398.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.66. The company has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.