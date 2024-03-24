Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 4.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $103.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

