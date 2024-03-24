Hixon Zuercher LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,424 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.9% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $90.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

