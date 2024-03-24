Hixon Zuercher LLC Invests $3.24 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $523.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $502.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.18. The company has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.09 and a fifty-two week high of $526.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

