Hixon Zuercher LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $106.78 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.