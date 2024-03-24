Hixon Zuercher LLC Purchases Shares of 1,230 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,353.47 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,258.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,052.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

