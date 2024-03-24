Hixon Zuercher LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSSC. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.71 and a one year high of $65.25.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

