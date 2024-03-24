Hixon Zuercher LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hixon Zuercher LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $170.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $544.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

