Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.40

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.40 and traded as high as $25.80. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 227,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,412,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 894,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

