HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55.
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Company Profile
