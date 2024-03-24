Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) vs. Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Critical Contrast

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Howard Hughes and Brixmor Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brixmor Property Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.83%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus target price of $25.38, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes -53.88% -0.62% -0.21% Brixmor Property Group 24.50% 10.63% 3.66%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Howard Hughes and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Howard Hughes and Brixmor Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.02 billion 3.48 -$550.95 million ($11.13) -6.38 Brixmor Property Group $1.25 billion 5.50 $305.09 million $1.01 22.49

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Hughes. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Howard Hughes on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

