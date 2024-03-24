Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.31

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.31 and traded as high as $42.39. Hub Group shares last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 266,268 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hub Group

Hub Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.