Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.41. 454,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,808,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,375,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,423,000 after acquiring an additional 262,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $896.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.60%.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

