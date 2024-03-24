Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 118,414 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,414 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 1.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $485,095,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after buying an additional 3,573,013 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after buying an additional 1,634,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after buying an additional 1,484,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,278 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.61 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.